Tennessee teachers ‘will receive masks, face guards, disinfecting wipes’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee education officials gave an update on the state of personal protective equipment for teachers as schools across the state reopen.

Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn thanked state officials Thursday for investing $77 million in “teacher kits,” which include PPE for teachers, nurses and other staff.

“This is on top of what we already expect our districts to be providing to their schools,” Schwinn said. “Our teachers will receive masks, face guards, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer as well as gloves.”

She added that those initial kits are in the process of being delivered. Schools will have a designated person that will alert districts on low supplies so they can be replenished throughout the year.

