Tennessee unveils online tool to help educators, families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Education unveiled a new online tool that is meant to help educators, students and families as they navigate the school year amid the pandemic.

The program, called ‘Best For All Central,’ was launched August 6 and provides “high-quality, optional, and free resources” to educators and families. You can learn more about it here and can access the online program here.

“Best for All Central will provide anyone in Tennessee with access to high-quality learning supports for free online. The goal of this project has always been to provide a one-stop-shop for excellent learning and teaching resources that will support our teachers and districts throughout the year, and the availability of this resources became even more urgent as Tennesseans navigate new challenges in education stemming from COVID-19,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

