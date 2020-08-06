THP lieutenant says his final goodbye to troopers over radio before retirement

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol lieutenant said his final goodbye over the radio system before retiring Wednesday.

Lt. Tim Griswold had his final 10-7 over the THP radio system Wednesday.

“2206, I’ll be 10-7″ Griswold said over the radio as he began to get teary-eyed.

Lt. Tim Griswold’s last 10-7 after 35 years of service to THP👍Happy retirement Sir! pic.twitter.com/DelsUez939 — THPChattanooga (@THPChattanooga) August 6, 2020

“On behalf of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the citizens in the state of Tennessee we want to thank you for 35 years of dedicated service. Congratulations on your retirement lieutenant. 2206 10-7 at 1507,” the dispatcher replied.

Griswold worked for the THP for 35 years.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.