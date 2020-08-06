Advertisement

THP lieutenant says his final goodbye to troopers over radio before retirement

Lt. Tim Griswold had his final 10-7 over the THP radio system Wednesday.
Lt. Tim Griswold retired from THP after 35 years of service
Lt. Tim Griswold retired from THP after 35 years of service(THP)
Chattanooga, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol lieutenant said his final goodbye over the radio system before retiring Wednesday.

“2206, I’ll be 10-7″ Griswold said over the radio as he began to get teary-eyed.

“On behalf of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the citizens in the state of Tennessee we want to thank you for 35 years of dedicated service. Congratulations on your retirement lieutenant. 2206 10-7 at 1507,” the dispatcher replied.

Griswold worked for the THP for 35 years.

