TVA revokes decision to lay off IT workers

The Tennessee Valley Authority announced Thursday it is immediately revoking its decision to lay off IT workers as part of a restructuring process.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Valley Authority announced Thursday it is immediately revoking its decision to lay off IT workers as part of a restructuring process.

According to a release, interim TVA Board Chair John Ryder, TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash met White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone Thursday to discuss an agreement on a desire to preserve and grow U.S. jobs.

“We had a positive meeting with the White House and wholeheartedly agree with the Administration’s direction on jobs,” said Ryder. “We expressed that our IT restructuring process was faulty and that we have changed direction so that we can ensure American jobs are protected.”

Along with revoking IT organization jobs that occurred in 2020, TVA said it is also reviewing a full scope of contract companies supporting TVA to ensure it is in compliance with the President’s Executive Order on H-1B workers.

“We appreciate what the Administration has done to grow American jobs and support our military veterans,” added Lyash. “At TVA, we are proud that veterans comprise 20 percent of our workforce. We’ve created or retained more than 350,000 jobs and $53 billion in investment over the last five years alone. As we redouble our focus on supporting the American worker, we will continue to provide the low-cost, reliable energy – and environmental stewardship – that our 10 million customers count on every day.”

On Monday, August 3, President Trump fired TVA chair Skip Thompson along with another board member.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

