Where is your polling location? Here’s how to find out

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you ready to vote? The Tennessee Secretary of State website has an online tool that can help you find out where to go.

Enter your information through the form here to learn whether you are registered, and where to go to cast your vote.

You can find information about your polling location’s hours and additional election information through the Go Vote TN app here.

