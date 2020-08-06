Advertisement

Who is running for Tennessee’s open senate seat?

Tennessee’s United States Senate election is approaching. Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, August 6.
Congressional leaders work on another possible coronavirus relief bill.
Congressional leaders work on another possible coronavirus relief bill.(CNN)
By Nash Armstrong
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s United States Senate election is approaching. Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, August 6.

Early voting is set for July 17 - August 1.

Click on the names of the candidates below to learn more about them before casting a ballot in 2020.

Republicans

Clifford Adkins

Natisha Brooks

Byron Bush

Roy Dale Cope

Terry Dicus

Tom Emerson, Jr.

George S. Flinn, Jr

Bill Hagerty

Jon Henry

Kent A. Morrell

Glen L. Neal Jr.

John E. Osborne

Aaron L. Pettigrew

David Schuster

Manny Sethi

Democrats

Marquita Bradshaw

Gary G Davis

Robin Kimbrough

James Mackler

Mark Pickrell

Independents

Yomi “Fapas” Faparusi Sr.

Jeffrey Alan Grunau

Ronnie Henley

G. Dean Hill

Steven J. Hooper

Aaron James

Elizabeth McLeod

Kacey Morgan

Eric William Stansberry

Click here to find out if you are registered to vote.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Where is your polling location? Here’s how to find out

Updated: moments ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Are you ready to vote? The Tennessee Secretary of State website has an online tool that can help you find out.

Politics

Ready to vote? Check out what the ballot looks like in your county

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Nash Armstrong
Ready to vote? Check out what the ballot looks like in your county

Politics

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

Politics Headlines

Capitol negotiators still stuck, still trying on virus aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
After more than a week’s worth of meetings, at least some clarity is emerging in the bipartisan Washington talks on a huge COVID-19 response bill.

Latest News

Politics Headlines

State Dept.: Russia pushes disinformation in online network

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and AMANDA SEITZ
The State Department says Russia is using social media, state-funded media and a loose network of proxy websites to amplify conspiracy theories and misinformation, most recently around the coronavirus.

Politics Headlines

President looks to lift coronavirus stain on economy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kyle Midura
President Donald Trump will visit a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio Thursday. There, he'll propose new steps to bring American jobs back on-shore, and tout his record revitalizing manufacturing during.

National

Trump considering giving convention speech from White House

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Trump also called for the first formal presidential debate, scheduled for Sept. 29, to be moved up on the calendar because early voting will have already begun in some states.

Coronavirus

Virginia first to roll out pandemic app from Apple, Google

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The free Covidwise app is available in Apple and Android app stores as of Wednesday.

Politics Headlines

Biden on cognitive test: Why would I take a test?

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By BILL BARROW Associated Press
Biden's exchange was part of an interview conducted with the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Politics Headlines

State Department watchdog resigns after predecessor’s ouster

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW LEE
The State Department’s acting inspector general resigned abruptly on Wednesday following the firing of his predecessor in circumstances now being investigated by Congress.