You don’t need to be re-tested after isolation, Tenn. officials say

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey explains the difference between "quarantine" and "isolation" as it relates to COVID-19 exposure.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee health officials spoke to media Thursday and gave a brief overview of scientific terms in relation to the spread of the pandemic.

While many people use “quarantine” and “isolation” interchangeably, they are different, Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey explained.

“Isolation is what you do when you’re sick,” she said. “By and large, it’s 10 days from the time of symptom onset and after 10 days, if you’re symptoms are better and you’ve been fever free for at least 24-hours, you’re good to go. If you never developed symptoms and are asymptomatic, it’s just 10 days from the date of the test.”

She also negated the need to get re-tested after those 10 days. “It’s a pretty common desire and myth that you need a test at the end of that to make sure you test negative. That is absolutely not recommended. That is not needed ... unless you have extreme circumstances or perhaps a new illness.”

She said unnecessary testing “could contribute to the backlog” and contributes to that person being out of school or the workforce.

Piercey moved onto discussing quarantine. “A lot of people use quarantine to talk about what they do after they get sick ... that’s technically not the right term.”

Quarantine, she said, “is what you do after you’ve been exposed to a confirmed case.” She also defined exposure and close contact, which you can read more about here. If you’ve genuinely been exposed, Piercey said you need to quarantine at home for 14 days.

“You do not need to be tested during that time unless you develop symptoms,” she said. She added that many people think they can “wait four or five days” and then get tested. “There is no way you can test your way out of quarantine,” she said. “It’s 14 days, and that’s because the incubation period of that virus, it likely will show up much sooner than that, but in some people it could take the entire 14 days.”

After those 14 days, if you don’t develop symptoms, you are good to return to work or school without testing.

