2 men charged in shooting death of Tennessee 6-year-old

A prosecutor says two men were arrested in Tennessee on murder charges in the death of a 6-year-old boy who was inside his house getting ready to go to a birthday party.
Ronnekio Johnson and James Murphy
Ronnekio Johnson and James Murphy(WREG)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A prosecutor says two men were arrested in Tennessee on murder charges in the death of a 6-year-old boy who was inside his house getting ready to go to a birthday party.

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said in a news release that Ronnekio Johnson and James Murphy were arrested Thursday by Memphis police after being indicted in the death of Aison Golden. Johnson and Murphy are both 27.

They were also charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and firearms charges. The release said witnesses reported seeing Johnson and Murphy on April 11 fire shots into at least two homes.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

