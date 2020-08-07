88 Putnam County students, staff quarantined

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) — 80 Putnam County students, seven staff members and one bus driver have already been quarantined during the first week of school due to COVID-19, the school district said Friday.

WTVF reported one student at Cookeville High School tested positive, and students who were in close contact with that student were instructed to quarantine for 14 days.

“These are challenging times for our community and school system,” Director of Schools Corby King said in a news release.

"As educators, we believe that in-person learning is best; however, we are keenly aware that there will continue to be positive cases in our schools and in our community.

“We will continue to strive to remain in-person as much as is prudent and feasible while protecting the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff.”

According to the district, 80 students are at home due to a positive test or being in close contact with a positive case; seven of the students tested positive, but had not been at school. Seven teachers and staff are at home, as well as a bus driver, due to testing positive or being in close contact with someone; however, school officials said the driver had not been in close contact with staff or students.

"Many of these contacts occurred outside of the school setting," the district said.

Beginning next Monday, the district said it would post a dashboard on the school system website with the following information:

● The number of students at a particular school who currently have a positive COVID test.

● The number of students at a particular school who are currently being quarantined due to being in close contact with positive cases.

● The number of faculty and staff in a particular school who are either positive or being quarantined due to positive contact.

This dashboard will be updated daily.

