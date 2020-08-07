Anderson County Schools teacher sets up classroom to keep students safe amid COVID-19 concerns

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Teachers have set up their classrooms in new ways to help keep students, and themselves, safe and healthy.

Plastic screens divide up students’ work areas, new bottles of hand sanitizer and less wall decor all make for a different kind of classroom for both teachers and students.

“It felt strange adjusting the spacing and not working in groups, but it kind of gave us an idea of being a little more minimalist,” said Elizabeth Evans, fourth grade teacher at Grand Oaks Elementary School in Anderson County.

Evans will have 16 students in her classroom. That will be a smaller class size than usual.

“Our number one priority as a county that has just been re-iterated is to keep everyone as safe as we can,” said Evans.

Business partners and families gave classroom supplies that will help each student.

The supplies offer a way to keep germs from spreading and a way to save teachers some money.

“We constantly address to the needs of the children and this year we needed to make sure that kids were safe and that families felt like their kids were in good hands at schools,” explained Evans, ”The most important thing is the student and the teacher being able to interact in this in person setting, so building everything around that.”

She said she can’t wait to see kids back at their desks.

“I’m so excited to watch them step up. Kids are so resilient. And I’m excited to see the adjustments that we’ve worked really hard to set the school up for them. And I’m excited to watch them be really successful in utilizing those the right way,” said Evans.

Anderson County Schools start on Monday. A staggered schedule means only certain grades attend each day. So Evans won’t see her students until Wednesday.

