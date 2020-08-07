Advertisement

Bill Hagerty wins Tennessee Republican primary for U.S. Senate

Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty has won the Tennessee Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat behind the endorsement of President Donald Trump.
Tennessee Senate race candidates Dr. Manny Sethi and Bill Hagerty both attended the Hamilton County Lincoln Day Dinner were an unnamed attendee tested positive for COVID-19.(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Aug. 6, 2020
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty has won the Tennessee Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat behind the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

Hagerty overcame a challenge from trauma surgeon Manny Sethi to clinch his party’s nomination for the seat of retiring Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander.

Republicans have held both Tennessee Senate seats since 1994. Hagerty will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the November election.

