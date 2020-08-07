Advertisement

Blair Walsingham wins Democratic nomination in race for Congress

Blair Walshingham claimed the Democratic nomination for U.S. House District 1 with 53% of the vote.
Blair Walsingham
Blair Walsingham(Blair for Congress)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Walshingham ran against Chris Rowe and Larry Smith.

Walshingham will face Diana Harshberger in the general election in November.

