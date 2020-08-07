Blair Walsingham wins Democratic nomination in race for Congress
Blair Walshingham claimed the Democratic nomination for U.S. House District 1 with 53% of the vote.
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Walshingham ran against Chris Rowe and Larry Smith.
Walshingham will face Diana Harshberger in the general election in November.
