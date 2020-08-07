Advertisement

Cinemark to reopen theaters on Aug. 14

The Cinemark Tinseltown USA on Oak Ridge is among the theaters set to open this month.
People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus sit spaced apart as they watch the film "Dolittle" at a movie theater in Beijing, Friday, July 24, 2020. Beijing partially reopened movie theaters Friday as the threat from the coronavirus continues to recede in China’s capital.
People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus sit spaced apart as they watch the film "Dolittle" at a movie theater in Beijing, Friday, July 24, 2020. Beijing partially reopened movie theaters Friday as the threat from the coronavirus continues to recede in China’s capital.(Mark Schiefelbein | AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Cinemark announced it will reopen a select number of theaters across the U.S. on Friday, Aug. 14.

Upon reopening, guests are invited to enjoy re-showings of classic films and traditional concessions at reduced prices, with $5 tickets for adults and $3 for children and seniors.

The theater will also allow guests to host a private screening of a “Comeback Classic” film in a dedicated auditorium for up to 20 guests starting at $99.

The theaters will implement the following safety measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

  • All theaters will reopen with staggered showtimes to maximize physical distancing.
  • Seat-Buffering Technology will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.
  • Face masks are mandatory for all guests within the theater and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums.
  • Cinemark is substantially raising the fresh air rate in its building HVAC systems by adding purge cycles and constantly using supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theaters. All theaters utilize MERV filters in its HVAC systems.
  • Cinemark vacuums are equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters identified to be effective in trapping at least 99.97 percent of microscopic particles, including COVID-19.
  • All public and high-touch spaces, such as concession stands, door handles, drink stations, self-ticketing kiosks, benches and restrooms will be thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes using products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.

