Cinemark to reopen theaters on Aug. 14

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Cinemark announced it will reopen a select number of theaters across the U.S. on Friday, Aug. 14.

The Cinemark Tinseltown USA in Oak Ridge is among the theaters set to open this month.

Upon reopening, guests are invited to enjoy re-showings of classic films and traditional concessions at reduced prices, with $5 tickets for adults and $3 for children and seniors.

The theater will also allow guests to host a private screening of a “Comeback Classic” film in a dedicated auditorium for up to 20 guests starting at $99.

The theaters will implement the following safety measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

All theaters will reopen with staggered showtimes to maximize physical distancing.

Seat-Buffering Technology will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.

Face masks are mandatory for all guests within the theater and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums.

Cinemark is substantially raising the fresh air rate in its building HVAC systems by adding purge cycles and constantly using supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theaters. All theaters utilize MERV filters in its HVAC systems.

Cinemark vacuums are equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters identified to be effective in trapping at least 99.97 percent of microscopic particles, including COVID-19.

All public and high-touch spaces, such as concession stands, door handles, drink stations, self-ticketing kiosks, benches and restrooms will be thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes using products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.