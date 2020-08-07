Diana Harshbarger claims victory in Republican primary race for Congress

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Diana Harshbarger claimed victory in the race for U.S. Congressional District 1 against a 15 other opponents.

Harshberger released the following statement on the win:

“My life has been one of faith and determination. I was the first one in my family to graduate high school, and the first one to graduate from college. That was no easy task. One thing my parents taught me was that if you work hard there is not one thing you can’t accomplish. I believe the scripture that says, “with Christ, all things are possible.” Well with Christ, and with all of your hard work and support, this win was possible tonight. Thank you!

I also want to thank my opponents. You fought hard for what you believed in and I appreciate your hard work and determination. I look forward to talking with each of you and earning your support.

This has been a long-fought campaign. But every time it seemed too tough, I reminded myself of the belief I have loved my whole life, the words of Isaiah 6:8: “Here am I. Send me.” I said that a lot over the last few months!

I have a son and I have two grandsons that I love dearly. I’ve worked in and served my community for decades. I have a good life. But when I heard the call to serve in Congress, I heard in my heart those words from the prophet Isaiah, “Here am I. Send me.”

I got into this race because lot of folks in Tennessee are hurting. Some have suffered and survived the Wuhan virus. Others have lost their jobs, or live in fear of losing their job. These are tough times. And we need more than politics as usual to get through them.

I am ready to serve you in Congress…to be your voice for your values. I have done it as a pharmacist. I have done it as a Sunday School teacher…and I will do it as your congresswoman for eastern Tennessee.

Thank you all again for being with us in this fight. Tonight is your win as much as it is mine. Hope DC is ready - together we’re going to show Congress what it means to be Tennessee Tough!”

Harshberger claimed 19% of the vote while Josh Gapp, who became known for his TV ad campaign, finished in fourth place with 14% of the vote.

See the full results of the race for congressional district 1 and the other Tennessee races on the WVLT News Election Central 2020 page.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.