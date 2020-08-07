‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel announced 33 years after original

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/CNN) - A “Dirty Dancing” sequel is in the works courtesy of Lionsgate, according to Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer.

In an interview with Deadline, Feltheimer confirmed the news, referring to the sequel as “one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood.”

“It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the company’s history,” Feltheimer told Deadline.

The original film starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray debuted in 1987.

Grey is reportedly set to star in the sequel as well as executive produce it. Swayze died at age 57 in 2009 of pancreatic cancer.

