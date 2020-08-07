Driver, teen passenger in alleged stolen vehicle killed in Blount County chase

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said two people, a 20-year-old and 15-year-old, were killed in a chase in Blount County Thursday night.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, a deputy spotted a white Toyota Camry driving towards Washington Street near Jones Avenue Thursday at 10 p.m. Investigators said the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Rhea County.

The report said the deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to comply and continued driving at a “high rate of speed and in a reckless manner.” Investigators said the car turned into Twin Oak Estates and to a dead-end where the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle again, but the driver cut across a yard and drove onto Sevierville Road. Investigators said the driver was in the wrong lane of travel when he lost control and hit a pick-up truck. The driver of the pick-up, a 21-year-old woman, was transported to the UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

BCSO said the 20-year-old driver of the suspected stolen vehicle and a male teen, 15, were killed in the crash. Another male passenger, 19, was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said that Maryville police had attempted to stop the Toyota earlier in the week. According to the report, the 20-year-old had multiple extraditable warrants out of Missouri.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.