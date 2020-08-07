Advertisement

Driver, teen passenger in alleged stolen vehicle killed in Blount County chase

The Blount County Sheriff's Office said two people, a 20-year-old and 15-year-old, were killed in a chase in Blount County Thursday night.
(BCSO)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said two people, a 20-year-old and 15-year-old, were killed in a chase in Blount County Thursday night.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, a deputy spotted a white Toyota Camry driving towards Washington Street near Jones Avenue Thursday at 10 p.m. Investigators said the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Rhea County.

The report said the deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to comply and continued driving at a “high rate of speed and in a reckless manner.” Investigators said the car turned into Twin Oak Estates and to a dead-end where the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle again, but the driver cut across a yard and drove onto Sevierville Road. Investigators said the driver was in the wrong lane of travel when he lost control and hit a pick-up truck. The driver of the pick-up, a 21-year-old woman, was transported to the UT Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

BCSO said the 20-year-old driver of the suspected stolen vehicle and a male teen, 15, were killed in the crash. Another male passenger, 19, was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said that Maryville police had attempted to stop the Toyota earlier in the week. According to the report, the 20-year-old had multiple extraditable warrants out of Missouri.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Contests

Vols add Texas A&M and Auburn to 2020 schedule

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
In adding Texas A&M and Auburn to 2020 schedule, Vols will now face 5 of the top 13 teams in the preseason coaches poll.

News

Small business owners could be missing out on up to $30,000 for small business grant

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Tennessee Department of Revenue reports thousands of small businesses have yet to claim relief funds

News

University of Louisville athletes kicked off soccer team after throwing party

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Three members of the University of Louisville men's soccer team were dismissed from the team after organizing a party amid the pandemic, the school revealed Thursday.

News

Tennessee to host Texas A&M under new SEC schedule

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The South Eastern Conference announced new rules to help keep everyone involved with sports healthy as athletics return to the field amid the pandemic.

News

Safety in swim lessons pt. 4

Updated: 44 minutes ago

Latest News

News

More than 100 passengers banned from Delta flights over masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
More than 100 would-be passengers have been banned from flying on Delta planes after refusing to comply with the company's mask mandate, according to Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

News

Prevent the Tragedy: Downing Dangers pt. 3

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Layers of protection and choosing safe products pt. 2

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Prevent the Tragedy: Downing Dangers pt. 1

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

LCUB warns customers about uptick in scams

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Lenoir City Utility Board is warning customers about an uptick in scams.

News

RCSO thanks family, church for donated cookies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Roane County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to thank a family and a local church for their cookie "donations" to deputies and staff at the sheriff's office.