Eddie Mannis projected winner in State House district 18 primary

Eddie Mannis is the apparent winner of the Republican Primary race for State House District 18.
Eddie Mannis / Source: (WVLT)
Eddie Mannis / Source: (WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Eddie Mannis is the apparent winner of the Republican Primary race for State House District 18.

Election results released by the Knox County election commission shows Mannis finished in first place with 3,466 votes.

Gina Oster was a close second with 3,367 votes.

With only about 33 provisional ballots left to count, the Knox County Election commission said the results of those votes could not change the outcome of the race.

Mannis will run unopposed for the seat in November’s general election.

To see more results and learn more about the results of the August 6 election click here.

