Emerald Academy launches partnership with Cherokee Hospital

Emerald Charter Schools announced a partnership with Cherokee Health Systems to provide medical care and expand services for scholars and faculty members.
Emerald Charter Schools has announced a partnership with Cherokee Health Systems.
Emerald Charter Schools has announced a partnership with Cherokee Health Systems. /(Emerald Academy)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Emerald Charter Schools announced a partnership with Cherokee Health Systems to provide medical care and expand services for scholars and faculty members.

This partnership will expand opt-in offerings to include access to telemedicine, on-site diagnostic and prescription services and referral to a broader health network. The clinic, operated by Cherokee Health Systems, will be located inside the school and staffed by a full-time nurse.

“We are not aware of a model anywhere else where this type of care is taking place within a charter school setting, and certainly not in our area,” said Emerald Charter Schools President Steve Diggs. “This access to high quality care is a tremendous win for families in our city, and while it was in the works long before the pandemic, we believe this is a tremendous resource to have available during this season.”

The school will operate on a hybrid model for learning this year, with parents having the option to choose in-person or distance learning for their children.

“The health of our scholars and faculty is a key component of success in the classroom. While we are continuing to work with local health officials and monitor the very dynamic situations created by the pandemic, I am particularly excited that our families will have access to this great benefit,” said Emerald Academy School Director Lauren Moore.

