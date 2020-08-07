Fentress County schools praised by Tennessee officials
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fentress County Schools got a shout out from Tennessee education officials during a media briefing Thursday.
Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn thanked Fentress County Schools and several others while giving an update on reopening plans. She said that the schools are helping to provide educational videos to help students, teachers and families. You can learn more about that here.
“The educators in those communities are providing a lot of resources for the videos,” she said.
