Foo Fighters cancel ‘Van Tour 2020′ scheduled for Thompson-Boling Arena
Rock band Foo Fighters announced they canceled their ‘Van Tour 2020′.
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rock band Foo Fighters announced they cancelled their ‘Van Tour 2020′.
The announcement came via Twitter on Friday, August 7 less than two months before their scheduled stop in Knoxville, Tennessee. The group was set to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena on October 9.
The tour would have marked the band’s 25th anniversary.
All tickets will be refunded from the vendor purchased from, according to the tweet.
Foo Fighters have won a series 12 Grammy’s including four Best Rock Album awards.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.