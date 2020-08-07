Foo Fighters cancel ‘Van Tour 2020′ scheduled for Thompson-Boling Arena

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rock band Foo Fighters announced they cancelled their ‘Van Tour 2020′.

The announcement came via Twitter on Friday, August 7 less than two months before their scheduled stop in Knoxville, Tennessee. The group was set to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena on October 9.

Important information about the Van Tour 2020. pic.twitter.com/E1E8AS0lx8 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 7, 2020

The tour would have marked the band’s 25th anniversary.

All tickets will be refunded from the vendor purchased from, according to the tweet.

Foo Fighters have won a series 12 Grammy’s including four Best Rock Album awards.

