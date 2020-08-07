Friday last day for second stimulus check negotiations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Friday, August 7 is the last day for negotiations before President Trump steps in.

“What I’m saying is, by Friday if we haven’t made significant progress and we’re just too far apart, the president’s prepared to take executive action on those two items that you’re talking about, making sure that eviction protection is done,” said Meadows.

The HEROES Act would offer a larger stimulus payment than the CARES Act. Under the new legislation, each member of a household would receive $1,200, including children. The income thresholds would remain the same. Therefore, single taxpayers earning less than $75,000 and married taxpayers earning a total of $150,000 would receive the full payments.

The HEROES Act would set a cap total payments at $6,000 per family. The new legislation would also allow older teens and college students to be eligible for the $1,200 payments.

The HEROES Act would also provide more benefits for immigrants. HEROES would only require that a taxpayer has a “taxpayer identification number” — a number used by immigrants to pay taxes — rather than a Social Security number, as CARES required.

To see how much you would receive under the HEROES Act, you can check this stimulus calculator from OmniCalculator.

