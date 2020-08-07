Great weekend weather, spotty rain chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a nicer few days, lining up perfectly with the weekend. It’s not completely dry, but plenty of opportunity to get outside.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is quiet again, with a stray shower popping up and more fog spreading out. The low is around the mid 60s outlining the Valley, to 70 in the Knoxville area.

Your Friday comes with more sunshine and scattered passing clouds, so more of a partly cloudy day. We have isolated rain and storms popping up. If you’re thinking of going up into the Smoky Mountains, downpours are developing at times up high and feeding some pop-ups down the mountains as well as increase that stream flow for anyone looking to go tubing. The high today is around 88 degrees, with a light breeze.

Rainfall potential greatest at the tops of the Smoky Mountains. (WVLT)

Tonight will be mostly clear, with areas of fog again, and a low of 67 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is a beautiful, mostly sunny. It’s also heating up! The humidity takes a small dip, so taking the weight off the air lets the temperatures soar to the low 90s. Grab the sunscreen and enjoy the mostly dry day. We do have a stray pop-up chance in the Smoky Mountains and the mountains of Harlan County in Kentucky.

Sunday is mostly dry too, but a little movement out of the west could help to create a stray shower or storm on the Plateau, as well as the mountaintops. The high will be around 94, and mostly sunny.

Rain chances are gradually increasing, as we ease into a new week. Monday and Tuesday afternoons come with a few pop-up showers and storms. Highs in the 90s continue, but it will feel even hotter.

Better rain chances are on track to move in at times for the second half of next week.

Join WVLT News for the latest on your forecast!

Fri AM 8-Day Forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.