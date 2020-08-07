Having fun with fitness more important than ever

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fun with Fitness. That’s something Olympian and Knoxville resident Missy Kane takes to heart. They are things she says that can help both mind and body during these trying times, ”It’s a crazy time for everybody, but this is the time you don’t want to stop exercising. I think it’s so important for your immune system, your lung volume, there’s a lot of studies out with that, but also just stress relief and getting away from all the negative stuff that we hear. Biking and hiking are two pretty easy ways you can social distance. I’m in to biking a lot where you can stay apart from each other and get out on some pretty safe roads that have bike lanes. And there are a lot of area local parks and even the Smokies, there are still a lot trails that you can go to in the Smokies.”

Great advice and if you want to learn more from Missy about making fitness fun, just visit Covenanthealth.com/missykane. You’ll find many different ideas on how to stay fit including information on the various hiking trails in East Tennessee and where you go and be safe while doing it.

