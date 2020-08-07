Advertisement

Herman Cain to be mourned at private funeral in Atlanta

FILE - In this June 20, 2014, file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington.
FILE - In this June 20, 2014, file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington.(AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Herman Cain, the former Republican presidential candidate, businessman and close ally of President Donald Trump, will be mourned at a private funeral in Atlanta on Friday.

The 11 a.m. service will be live-streamed at hermancaincelebrations.com.

Cain died July 30 of complications from COVID-19. He was 74.

Cain had been ill with the coronavirus for several weeks. A statement on his Twitter account said he tested positive for COVID-19 on June 29 and was hospitalized July 1.

It’s not clear when or where he was infected, but his hospitalization came less than two weeks after attending Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20. Cain had been co-chair of Black Voices for Trump.

Trump called him "a Powerful Voice of Freedom and all that is good."

“Herman had an incredible career and was adored by everyone that ever met him, especially me,” Trump said on Twitter shortly after he died. “He was a very special man, an American Patriot, and great friend.”

Cain briefly rose to the top of polls during the 2012 race for the Republican presidential nomination by highlighting a plan to simplify the tax code.

A longtime Republican, Cain was “a fierce advocate for conservative principles across the board,” Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina tweeted.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

July US jobs report is expected to point to hiring slowdown

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Economists have forecast that U.S. employers added 1.6 million jobs in July. That would normally be a scintillating job gain. Yet it would still fall far short of June’s 4.8 million increase and May’s 2.7 million gain.

News

Bill Hagerty wins Tennessee Republican primary for U.S. Senate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty has won the Tennessee Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat behind the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

News

Marquita Bradshaw wins Democratic primary for U.S. Senate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Memphis environmentalist, Black activist and single mom Marquita Bradshaw has won the Democratic primary for an open U.S. Senate seat in Tennessee.

News

Blair Walsingham wins Democratic nomination in race for Congress

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Blair Walshingham claimed the Democratic nomination for U.S. House District 1 with 53% of the vote.

Latest News

News

2 suspects charged after woman’s body found in Oak Ridge home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
During a search of the home, the body of a 36-year-old was found.

News

Tenn. Department of Health reports record number of COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Tennessee Department of Health reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

News

Fentress County schools praised by Tennessee officials

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Fentress County Schools got a shout out from Tennessee education officials during a media briefing Thursday.

News

Former Sunday school teacher, Knox County bus driver accused of sexually assaulting minors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
An Anderson County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of sexually assault minors.

News

“We think there are less people getting sick:” COVID-19 testing, cases down in Tennessee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee health officials said they've seen a downturn lately in testing and COVID-19 cases, leading officials to believe that people might be getting sick less.

News

Diana Harshbarger claims victory in Republican primary race for Congress

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Diana Harshbarger claimed victory in the race for Congressional District 1 against a slew of opponents.