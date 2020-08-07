Advertisement

KPD presents police academy curriculum to city council members

The Knoxville Police Department presented their police academy curriculum to Knoxville city council members in a workshop discussion Thursday night, just hours before the polls closed on Tennessee’s Primary Election day.
City Council workshop with KPD
City Council workshop with KPD(WVLT News)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department presented their police academy curriculum to Knoxville city council members in a workshop discussion Thursday night, just hours before the polls closed on Tennessee’s Primary Election day.

The virtual discussion, facilitated by Vice Mayor Gwen Mackenzie, began at 4 p.m. During the meeting, Vice Mayor Mackenzie, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, and members of council were presented with information regarding the training process for becoming a KPD officer.

KPD Lieutenant Josh Shaffer led the discussion, providing information about the number of calls KPD receives in relation to how often an officer shows up to the scene of a reported incident.

Shaffer reported that KPD officers receive far more calls than they respond to. He said that trend has remained consistent over the last three years.

Vice Mayor McKenzie questioned what types of calls KPD is seeing that don’t require a written report and/or an officer responding to the scene.

Shaffer responded saying officers only respond to the scene of around 63-66 percent of the 173,000-181,000 calls they get, due to the fact that most of the calls are civil disputes that don’t result in reports. He added that KPD does respond and file reports for all domestic situations.

KPD Chief Eve Thomas and Lt. Shaffer also presented an overview of the training required for young officers in the academy.

Any candidate to be a KPD officer must complete the following during the required 22 weeks of basic training:

-251 hours of patrol procedures

-116 hours of firearm safety

-112 hours of physical training and defensive tactics

-116 hours of emergency vehicle operation

-11 hours of criminal justice system

-58 hours of criminal and constitutional law

-30 hours of interpersonal communications

-44.5 hours of human relations

-15.5 hours of emergency medical training

-11 hours of ethics

-10 hours of stress management

-26 hours of written communications

-84.5 hours of administrative training

Shaffer added that KPD training doesn’t stop after the academy, officers who are sworn into the department must also complete 22 weeks of Field Academy Training following basic training and must complete an annual in-service training once an officer.

You can find the full presentation discussed in Thursday’s workshop here.

The next virtual workshop is scheduled for August 20.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bill Hagerty wins Tennessee Republican primary for U.S. Senate

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty has won the Tennessee Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat behind the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

News

2 suspects charged after woman’s body found in Oak Ridge home

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
During a search of the home, the body of a 36-year-old was found.

News

Rural Metro on scene of West Knoxville house fire

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Rural Metro crews are responding to an active house fire on River Edge Circle.

News

Ohio drive-by shooting suspects arrested in Knoxville

Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced the arrests of two drive by shooting suspects Thursday evening.

Latest News

News

$250,000 Powerball ticket sold in Morristown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
There's a lucky Powerball winner in Morristown.

News

Knox County Schools hand out laptops for students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Knox County Schools is gearing up for kids to return to class amid the pandemic, and that includes getting students access to smart devices.

News

“We think there are less people getting sick:” COVID-19 testing, cases down in Tennessee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee health officials said they've seen a downturn lately in testing and COVID-19 cases, leading officials to believe that people might be getting sick less.

News

Football is higher risk than sitting in a classroom, Tenn. health official says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said playing football was a higher risk activity than sitting in a classroom.

News

Former Sunday school teacher, Knox County bus driver accused of sexually assaulting minors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
An Anderson County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of sexually assault minors.

Eye on Education

UTK offering free, virtual learning tools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
University of Tennessee’s College of Education, Health and Human Services created online videos.