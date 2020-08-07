KPD presents police academy curriculum to city council members

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department presented their police academy curriculum to Knoxville city council members in a workshop discussion Thursday night, just hours before the polls closed on Tennessee’s Primary Election day.

The virtual discussion, facilitated by Vice Mayor Gwen Mackenzie, began at 4 p.m. During the meeting, Vice Mayor Mackenzie, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, and members of council were presented with information regarding the training process for becoming a KPD officer.

KPD Lieutenant Josh Shaffer led the discussion, providing information about the number of calls KPD receives in relation to how often an officer shows up to the scene of a reported incident.

Shaffer reported that KPD officers receive far more calls than they respond to. He said that trend has remained consistent over the last three years.

Vice Mayor McKenzie questioned what types of calls KPD is seeing that don’t require a written report and/or an officer responding to the scene.

Shaffer responded saying officers only respond to the scene of around 63-66 percent of the 173,000-181,000 calls they get, due to the fact that most of the calls are civil disputes that don’t result in reports. He added that KPD does respond and file reports for all domestic situations.

KPD Chief Eve Thomas and Lt. Shaffer also presented an overview of the training required for young officers in the academy.

Any candidate to be a KPD officer must complete the following during the required 22 weeks of basic training:

-251 hours of patrol procedures

-116 hours of firearm safety

-112 hours of physical training and defensive tactics

-116 hours of emergency vehicle operation

-11 hours of criminal justice system

-58 hours of criminal and constitutional law

-30 hours of interpersonal communications

-44.5 hours of human relations

-15.5 hours of emergency medical training

-11 hours of ethics

-10 hours of stress management

-26 hours of written communications

-84.5 hours of administrative training

Shaffer added that KPD training doesn’t stop after the academy, officers who are sworn into the department must also complete 22 weeks of Field Academy Training following basic training and must complete an annual in-service training once an officer.

You can find the full presentation discussed in Thursday’s workshop here.

The next virtual workshop is scheduled for August 20.

