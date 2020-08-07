Advertisement

LCUB warns customers about uptick in scams

The Lenoir City Utility Board is warning customers about an uptick in scams.
(WLUC)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lenoir City Utility Board is warning customers about an uptick in scams.

The LCUB warned customers to never give out banking or personal information to callers, and it encouraged residents to reach out to them directly at 1-844-687-5282 for assistance if needed.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said to beware of people asking for financial information after telling you that your bill is late or threatening to cut your power. LCUB will never contact you by phone, and they will never require residents to pay by Visa Gift Card.

You can stay up to date on scams by visiting the Federal Trade Commission website.

From our friends at LCUB - be aware of scammers who will attempt to gain personal and/or financial information from you...

Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Friday, August 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Contests

Vols add Texas A&M and Auburn to 2020 schedule

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
In adding Texas A&M and Auburn to 2020 schedule, Vols will now face 5 of the top 13 teams in the preseason coaches poll.

News

Small business owners could be missing out on up to $30,000 for small business grant

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Tennessee Department of Revenue reports thousands of small businesses have yet to claim relief funds

News

University of Louisville athletes kicked off soccer team after throwing party

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Three members of the University of Louisville men's soccer team were dismissed from the team after organizing a party amid the pandemic, the school revealed Thursday.

News

Tennessee to host Texas A&M under new SEC schedule

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The South Eastern Conference announced new rules to help keep everyone involved with sports healthy as athletics return to the field amid the pandemic.

News

Safety in swim lessons pt. 4

Updated: 45 minutes ago

Latest News

News

More than 100 passengers banned from Delta flights over masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
More than 100 would-be passengers have been banned from flying on Delta planes after refusing to comply with the company's mask mandate, according to Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

News

Prevent the Tragedy: Downing Dangers pt. 3

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Layers of protection and choosing safe products pt. 2

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Prevent the Tragedy: Downing Dangers pt. 1

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

RCSO thanks family, church for donated cookies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Roane County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to thank a family and a local church for their cookie "donations" to deputies and staff at the sheriff's office.