LCUB warns customers about uptick in scams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lenoir City Utility Board is warning customers about an uptick in scams.

The LCUB warned customers to never give out banking or personal information to callers, and it encouraged residents to reach out to them directly at 1-844-687-5282 for assistance if needed.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said to beware of people asking for financial information after telling you that your bill is late or threatening to cut your power. LCUB will never contact you by phone, and they will never require residents to pay by Visa Gift Card.

You can stay up to date on scams by visiting the Federal Trade Commission website.

From our friends at LCUB - be aware of scammers who will attempt to gain personal and/or financial information from you... Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Friday, August 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.