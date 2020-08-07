Advertisement

Lebanon detective wins ‘Life Saving Award’ after two off-duty water rescues

Detective Erick Brockman was recognized for his heroic acts after two separate incidents where he rescued someone from a water incident while off-duty.
Detective Erick Brockman received the Lebanon Police Department's distinguished Life Saving Award.
Detective Erick Brockman received the Lebanon Police Department's distinguished Life Saving Award.(Wayne Cowan Photographer | LPD)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lebanon, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Lebanon Police Department detective received a ‘Life Saving Award’ after he performed two water rescues while off-duty.

According to the police department, Detective Erick Brockman was recognized for his heroic acts after two separate incidents where he rescued someone from a water incident while off-duty.

LPD says Brockman was at the Long Branch Recreation Boat Ramp on a kayaking trip with friends and family on July 10 when he noticed a man jump into the water and begin to panic and yell for help.

Brockman jumped in after the man without hesitation.

“Detective Brockman was able to get behind the young man and push him upstream to safety,” LPD shared in a Facebook post.

Posted by Lebanon Police Department on Friday, August 7, 2020

In a separate incident in June, Brockman was kayaking again, when a fisherman fell overboard.

“While being swept away by the current and the man not being able to stand up, Detective Brockman jumped into the river to pull the man to safety,” the post reads.

LPD adds that Detective Erick Brockman has been certified in swift water rescue.

“I would like to recognize Detective Erick Brockman for initiating his training without hesitation to save both victims from what could have resulted in severe injuries if not death,” said Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice.

Brockman was presented with a letter of recognition and a medal from the police department for his acts of heroism.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

88 Putnam County students, staff quarantined

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
80 Putnam County students, seven staff members and one bus driver have already been quarantined during the first week of school due to COVID-19 concerns, the school district said Friday.

Eye on Education

Anderson County Schools teacher sets up classroom to keep students safe amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Teachers have set up their classrooms in new ways to help keep students, and themselves, safe and healthy.

News

Driver, teen passenger in alleged stolen vehicle killed in Blount County chase

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Blount County Sheriff's Office said two people, a 20-year-old and 15-year-old, were killed in a chase in Blount County Thursday morning.

News

Tennessee to host Texas A&M under new SEC schedule

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The South Eastern Conference announced new rules to help keep everyone involved with sports healthy as athletics return to the field amid the pandemic.

News

Gov. Lee: Tenn. does not have capacity to follow CDC guidelines on school testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Governor Bil Lee said he will not implement COVID-19 testing protocol reccoemnded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing students as schools open across the state.

Latest News

News

Small business owners could be missing out on up to $30,000 for small business grant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Tennessee Department of Revenue reports thousands of small businesses have yet to claim relief funds

News

Nearly 100 people infected with COVID-19 after Ohio man attends church service

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Ohio officials said nearly 100 people were infected with COVID-19 after one man attended a church service.

Contests

Vols add Texas A&M and Auburn to 2020 schedule

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
In adding Texas A&M and Auburn to 2020 schedule, Vols will now face 5 of the top 13 teams in the preseason coaches poll.

News

University of Louisville athletes kicked off soccer team after throwing party

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Three members of the University of Louisville men's soccer team were dismissed from the team after organizing a party amid the pandemic, the school revealed Thursday.

News

Safety in swim lessons pt. 4

Updated: 2 hours ago