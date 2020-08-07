Lebanon detective wins ‘Life Saving Award’ after two off-duty water rescues

Lebanon, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Lebanon Police Department detective received a ‘Life Saving Award’ after he performed two water rescues while off-duty.

According to the police department, Detective Erick Brockman was recognized for his heroic acts after two separate incidents where he rescued someone from a water incident while off-duty.

LPD says Brockman was at the Long Branch Recreation Boat Ramp on a kayaking trip with friends and family on July 10 when he noticed a man jump into the water and begin to panic and yell for help.

Brockman jumped in after the man without hesitation.

“Detective Brockman was able to get behind the young man and push him upstream to safety,” LPD shared in a Facebook post.

In a separate incident in June, Brockman was kayaking again, when a fisherman fell overboard.

“While being swept away by the current and the man not being able to stand up, Detective Brockman jumped into the river to pull the man to safety,” the post reads.

LPD adds that Detective Erick Brockman has been certified in swift water rescue.

“I would like to recognize Detective Erick Brockman for initiating his training without hesitation to save both victims from what could have resulted in severe injuries if not death,” said Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice.

Brockman was presented with a letter of recognition and a medal from the police department for his acts of heroism.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.