Less than two-dozen votes separate top candidates in District 15 House Race

The District 15 Democrat Primary has come down to the wire.
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials said the race in the State House District 15 Democratic primary is too close to call Friday morning.

The unofficial totals show only 23 votes separate Sam McKenzie and Matthew Park in the District 15 Democrat Primary.

Park tweeted that hundreds of provisional ballots have yet to be counted.

Rick Staples is the incumbent seeking a third term, he is currently in third.

McKenzie currently holds the lead at 2,023 votes over Park with 2,000. Staples is in third with 1,094 votes.

