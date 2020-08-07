Less than two-dozen votes separate top candidates in District 15 House Race

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials said the race in the State House District 15 Democratic primary is too close to call Friday morning.

The unofficial totals show only 23 votes separate Sam McKenzie and Matthew Park in the District 15 Democrat Primary.

Park tweeted that hundreds of provisional ballots have yet to be counted.

Friends, the election is within less than 25 votes. The Election Commission has let us know that hundreds of provisional ballots are left to be counted. We are hoping to have final results in the next few days. I love you all. — Matthew Park (@votematthewpark) August 7, 2020

Rick Staples is the incumbent seeking a third term, he is currently in third.

McKenzie currently holds the lead at 2,023 votes over Park with 2,000. Staples is in third with 1,094 votes.

