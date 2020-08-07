Los Angeles to shut off power to properties throwing large parties

LOS ANGELES (WVLT/CBS) - Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday he is authorizing the city to shut off power to properties where large parties and gatherings are being held amid the pandemic.

CBS reported that, starting Friday, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power will cut off water and power services in “egregious” cases.

His announcement came hours after a proposal put forward by City Councilman David Ryu that would increase penalties for property owners who hold large house parties in violation of public health orders.

It’s unclear whether Garcetti’s announcement is related to the proposal.

