Lots of sun this weekend as most stay dry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re much drier, with lowered humidity, this gorgeous weekend.

Better rain chances are back in the 8-day. They’re here in the middle of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

After the fog we anticipated for Friday morning burned off, we were left with nearly full sunshine this afternoon. Pretty much the only rain was up in Cocke County’s Smoky Mountains.

While still a little muggy, Friday evening should be more comfortable than previous nights. The moon shines brightly and there are only a few clouds…

… Until we get a little more fog Saturday morning. While only a couple of degrees warmer Saturday afternoon, the nearly-full sun may feel slightly hotter. We’re shooting for 90 in Knoxville, middle 80s on the Plateau and in the mountains. The ONLY threat for rain is near Harlan, Kentucky along with the mountain peaks above 5,000-6,000 feet. Basically: great looking day!

Less humidity this weekend (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD:

Sunday is a similar forecast to Saturday. It will also be a couple of degrees warmer, with abundant sunshine and only a hint of rain way out on the edge of our viewing area to the west. The late-evening showers could be near Jamestown and Crossville.

Monday’s rain chances are decreasing as we get closer to the start of school for many students. It will still be a very toasty day on the school bus. Have the students pack a rain jacket in their backpacks before they head out the door.

The better threat for additional storms this week is late Wednesday and especially Thursday.

Your Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

