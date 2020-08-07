Marquita Bradshaw wins Democratic primary for U.S. Senate

(AP) -Memphis environmentalist, Black activist and single mom Marquita Bradshaw has won the Democratic primary for an open U.S. Senate seat in Tennessee.

Bradshaw tweeted Thursday night reacting to her win.

The progressive movement is undeniable! Thank you all so much for your support and this victory. It’s time to put hardworking people first.



Onward. ✊🏾#Bradshaw2020 #MBforUS — Marquita Bradshaw (@Bradshaw2020) August 7, 2020

In the November election, Bradshaw will face former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty, who defeated Nashville trauma surgeon Manny Sethi in the Republican primary.

Bradshaw defeated Nashville attorney and former Army helicopter pilot James Mackler, who had snagged an endorsement from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and others.

Bradshaw and Hagerty are seeking to succeed Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is retiring.

Republicans have held both Senate seats in Tennessee since 1994.

