More than 100 passengers banned from Delta flights over masks

(CNN/WVLT) - More than 100 would-be passengers have been banned from flying on Delta planes after refusing to comply with the company’s mask mandate, according to Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

“We’ve had well over 100 people that have refused to keep their mask on during the flight,” he reportedly told CNN.

Last month, Bastian said most Delta passengers have been compliant with mask policies, but customers who are not have caused disruptions.

Last week, a Delta flight returned to the gate when two passengers refused to wear masks.

"You can't get on the plane without wearing your mask. But we do have some customers that don't want to keep their mask on during flight," Bastian said Friday. "We remind them several times over the course of getting ready to take off to please keep that mask on. But if they insist upon not wearing it — we insist that they're not going to travel on Delta today."

