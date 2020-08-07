Advertisement

Nearly 100 people infected with COVID-19 after Ohio man attends church service

Ohio officials said nearly 100 people were infected with COVID-19 after one man attended a church service.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ohio officials said nearly 100 people were infected with COVID-19 after one man attended a church service.

CNN reported Ohio governor Mike DeWine said 91 people, including 53 who attended the service, got sick after the man attended in mid-June. According to Ohio officials, the 56-year-old man went to church and infected 53 other attendees, and 18 of those spread it to at least one other person.

“It spread like wildfire, wildfire. Very, very scary,” Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday. “We know that our faith-based leaders want nothing more than to protect those who come to worship.”

DeWine urged those attending religious services to wear masks.

"It is vital that, any time people gather together, everyone wear masks, practice social distancing, wash hands, and while indoors, making sure there is good ventilation and airflow," he said.

