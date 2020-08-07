Now is not the time to relax, says Knox Co. Health Dept. after hospitalizations decrease

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department said that although they were glad to see the number of residents currently hospitalized decrease, the good news does not signal that it is safe to let our guards down.

“We must continue to be diligent in practicing the five core actions,” said Dr. Martha Buchanan. “It’s like being on a diet. After you lose those first five pounds if you say ‘wow this is easy’ and go back to eating the way you did before you will gain the five pounds back and probably more.”

The Knox County Health Department defined the five core actions as:

Frequent hand washing

Wearing a mask

Maintaining six feet of distance

Disinfecting surfaces

Staying home when sick

For more information on Knox County’s most recent COVID-19 data click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.