Oak Ridge Playhouse gets historic marker

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge Playhouse had a small celebration ceremony for its new addition in Jackson Square.

On Friday, a special, historic roadside marker was unveiled in the city at a socially-distanced ceremony for the playhouse.

If you’re looking to see it in person, the marker is along Broadway Avenue.

The Oak Ridge Playhouse has been in business since 1943 and is home to a 315-seat auditorium. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shows at the playhouse have been suspended indefinitely, but you can check out its site here and donate to the organization here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.