Ohio drive-by shooting suspects arrested in Knoxville

The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced the arrests of two drive by shooting suspects Thursday evening.
(WVLT)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol announced the arrests of two drive by shooting suspects Thursday evening.

According to a release from THP, troopers were on the look out for suspects involved in a drive-by shooting in Marion, Ohio Wednesday, August 5, who fled the state, believed to be traveling south through Tennessee.

According to THP, the suspects, who were believed to be headed to Florida Friday, were spotted on I-75 by troopers staged along the roadside.

“Once the vehicle was spotted, THP Interdiction Plus coordinated with THP Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and district troopers along with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit to make a felony traffic stop on the vehicle. 18-year-old Madison Awbrey and 22-year-old Samuel Music, both of Marion, Ohio were arrested without incident,” THP reports.

While authorities searched the vehicle, troopers reportedly discovered a gun and a half ounce of marijuana. The vehicle and all evidence is now in custody of The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Both Awbrey and Music were arrested and taken into custody of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where they await extradition to Ohio. They are charged as fugitives from justice.

