Overcharged batteries reportedly led to Knox County house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a reported house fire on Riveredge Circle in South Knox County around 8:27 p.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived they discovered light smoke coming from the garage, according to reports.

The residents of the home told officials they discovered the flames and initially extinguished the fire. Rural Metro crews were able to completely extinguish the fire upon arrival.

According to fire officials, lithium-ion batteries were overcharged and ignited combustion products in the garage.

“Be careful how you store and care for these lithium-ion batteries in your home. They can be hazardous,” Rural Metro officials said.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported in the fire.

