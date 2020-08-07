Advertisement

Pandemic not holding back Derrick Henry

Titans star crushing preseason workouts
(WBKO)
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The pandemic has made life difficult for everyone and that includes the members of the Tennessee Titans football team, who are back in Nashville attending preseason camp. The guys were forced to find some unconventional ways to keep physically fit during the off season.

Star running back Derrick Henry, who ran away from the rest of the league last season, has been working as hard if not harder than his peers. Henry’s been doing things most of us wouldn’t attempt, like these workouts he posted on social media.

Derrick Henry finished the 2019 season with 1540 yards to win the league’s rushing title ahead of Nick Chubb of Cleveland. After seeing those video’s, it looks like Henry is primed for another run at the rushing title and for Titans fans, a Super Bowl title as well.

