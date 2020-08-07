Advertisement

Pigeon Forge Schools announce reopening dates

(WRDW)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County School officials announced Pigeon Forge Intermediate School will open to fourth, fifth and sixth graders in August.

The school is set to open to students with last names A-L on August 17 and to students with the last name letters M-Z on Aug. 18.

Parents with questions about the school’s opening are asked to contact Principal Wendy Patterson at wendypatterson@sevier.org.

School officials also announced the renovation of Pigeon Forge Junior High are completed. The school will welcome seventh, eighth and ninth-grade students with the last name beginning in letters A-L on Aug. 17 and M-Z on Aug. 18.

Parents with questions about the school’s opening are asked to contact Principal Mitchell Whaley mitchellwhaley@sevier.org.

Gatlinburg Pittman School will delay its opening due to construction delays caused by bad weather and the pandemic.

“This minor delay in opening the new building for Gatlinburg Pittman High School is certainly not what we planned; however, students and parents can be assured that we will provide a good solid academic program while using alternative facilities. Work on the new building will be completed as soon as possible,” Dr. Jack A. Parton said.

Ninth graders who are scheduled for Gatlinburg Pittman Junior High will report to school on August 17 (last names letters A-L) or August 18 (last names letters M-Z) at the existing Gatlinburg Pittman High School.

Seventh and eighth graders who were enrolled last school year at Catons Chapel, Pi Beta Phi and Pittman Center will report to the old Pittman Center School at 2851 Webb’s Creek Road, Sevierville, Tennessee 37876 on August 17 (last names letters A-L) or August 18 (last names letters M-Z).

The old Pittman Center building was remodeled immediately following the 2016 wildfires and will provide space for seventh and eighth graders scheduled to attend Gatlinburg Junior High for at least a portion of the first six weeks of the 2020-2021 school year, according to school officials. Individuals with questions are asked to call the office at Gatlinburg Pittman High School, email Principal A.J. Bennett (ajbennett@sevier.org), or email Tony Ogle (tonyogle@sevier.org) at the Central Office.

