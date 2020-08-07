Advertisement

Police dog spends first day tracking down missing mom, baby

A police dog in the United Kingdom has set the bar high for future K-9s. On his first day, he tracked down a mother and her baby who had been missing for two days.
Max was leading his human handler on his first official day of work, when he discovered a missing mother and baby in a remote area of Powys, Wales.
Max was leading his human handler on his first official day of work, when he discovered a missing mother and baby in a remote area of Powys, Wales.(DYFED-POWYS POLICE)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CBS/WVLT) - A police dog in the United Kingdom has set the bar high for future K-9s. On his first day, he tracked down a mother and her baby who had been missing for two days.

Police with the Dyfed-Powys department said their German Shepherd Max was leading his human handler Constable Peter Lloyd when he found the mother and one-year-old in a remote area of Powys, a preserved area in Wales. Lloyd spotted the woman, who was on the edge of a ravine, waving for help.

"The woman had not been seen or spoken to for two days, which was out of character, and her phone wasn't working, so naturally concern for her safety was high," Inspector Jonathan Rees-Jones said in the release.

CBS reported that the woman’s car had been found on a mountain road, so officers knew a location, but there was still “a vast area to cover given the amount of time she had been missing,” he said.

The mother and baby were safe, but cold and "appeared to have been in the area for a significant amount of time," Rees-Jones said. Arrangements were made to have the mother and young child checked by a Mountain Rescue doctor and the ambulance service, according to the release.

"I must give a special mention to PC Pete Lloyd and Max, who on their very first day since completing their training together covered a significant amount of mileage in the search, eventually locating them safe," Rees-Jones said.

"Despite only recently becoming licensed, and on his first operational shift, he immediately commenced an open area search," he said.

