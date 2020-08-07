RAM Knoxville to host free weekend telehealth clinic
No identification or insurance is required to receive care.
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical Clinic will host a free telehealth clinic over the weekend for residents of Tennessee in need of a medical consult.
Appointment slots are still available and can be reserved online.
No identification or insurance is required to receive care.
On August 1-2, RAM held a free clinic at Chilhowee Park’s Jacob Building where healthcare services were administered to more than 200 individuals.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.