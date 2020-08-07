Advertisement

RAM Knoxville to host free weekend telehealth clinic

No identification or insurance is required to receive care.
Remote Area Medical Clinic
Remote Area Medical Clinic(RAM)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical Clinic will host a free telehealth clinic over the weekend for residents of Tennessee in need of a medical consult.

Appointment slots are still available and can be reserved online.

No identification or insurance is required to receive care.

On August 1-2, RAM held a free clinic at Chilhowee Park’s Jacob Building where healthcare services were administered to more than 200 individuals.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hair loss may be a symptom of COVID-19, study finds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Hair loss may be a newly discovered side effect of COVID-19, according to a recent study of individuals who experienced long-term symptoms.

News

Tennessee’s second tax-free weekend begins Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The decision was made in an attempt to help the industry recover following COVID-19 closures.

News

Tennessee Dept. of Education launches new online resource for families and educators

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The tool will provide parents with access links to previously-used assessments to track their child’s progress.

News

UPS raises starting wage to $14.50 per hour

Updated: 2 hours ago
The parcel service increased its starting wage from $14 an hour to $14.50.

Latest News

News

Less than two-dozen votes separate top candidates in District 15 House Race

Updated: 2 hours ago
The District 15 Democrat Primary has come down to two-dozen votes.

News

Overcharged batteries reportedly led to Knox County house fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to fire officials, lithium-ion batteries in the garage were overcharged and ignited combustion products.

WVLT

Great weekend weather, spotty rain chances

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have a nicer few days, lining up perfectly with the weekend. It's not completely dry, but plenty of opportunity to get outside.

News

Bill Hagerty wins Tennessee Republican primary for U.S. Senate

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty has won the Tennessee Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat behind the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

News

Marquita Bradshaw wins Democratic primary for U.S. Senate

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Memphis environmentalist, Black activist and single mom Marquita Bradshaw has won the Democratic primary for an open U.S. Senate seat in Tennessee.

News

Blair Walsingham wins Democratic nomination in race for Congress

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Blair Walshingham claimed the Democratic nomination for U.S. House District 1 with 53% of the vote.