RCSO thanks family, church for donated cookies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Roane County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to thank a family and a local church for their cookie “donations” to deputies and staff at the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office thanked Kiril Galloway and his son, Keoni, who represented the Fireside Fellowship Church after they brought cookies to the office.

“You’re our hero, Keoni!,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

