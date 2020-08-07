“Roane County is truly a special place:” Deputies thankful after free Dunkin’

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Roane County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to thank an anonymous resident who purchased deputies Dunkin’ Donuts.

“A huge Roane County thank you goes out to the person who graciously provided Dunkin’ Donuts to our courthouse deputies,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Roane County is truly a special place.”

The person who bought the food also left a note that said, “Thank you for all that you do and for always keeping us safe.”

