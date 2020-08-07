Advertisement

SEC announces new rules around pandemic

The South Eastern Conference announced new rules to help keep everyone involved with sports healthy as athletics return to the field amid the pandemic.
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The South Eastern Conference announced new rules to help keep everyone involved with sports healthy, as athletics return to the field amid the pandemic.

“Our Medical Task Force is producing an effective strategy for testing and monitoring, which complements the vigilant day-to-day efforts of our campuses to establish and maintain healthy environments in which our student-athletes can train and compete,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Our health experts have guided us through each stage of preparation for the safe return of activity and, together with the medical staffs embedded within our athletics programs, we will continue to monitor developments around the virus and evolve our plan to meet the health needs of our student-athletes.”

The conference released the following information on the new rules:

TESTING

  • The SEC will coordinate centralized testing through a third-party provider to ensure consistency in surveillance and pre-competition testing. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is the current standard testing method for the COVID-19 virus. Alternative testing methods may be considered if sufficient data develops to support those methods.
  • In the sport of football, student-athletes and others in direct contact with the program will receive a PCR surveillance test at least twice weekly during competition, typically six days and three days prior to competition. The Task Force recommends exploring alternative testing methods that will accommodate a third test, in addition to the two required PCR tests, that will provide for the reliability and rapid response necessary for diagnostic testing in a timeframe closer to competition.
  • In the sports of volleyball and soccer, student-athletes and others in direct contact with the program will receive a PCR surveillance test at least twice weekly during competition, with one to occur three days prior to the first competition of the week. The Task Force recommends exploring alternative testing methods that will accommodate a third test, in addition to the two required PCR tests, that will provide for the reliability and rapid response necessary for diagnostic testing in a timeframe closer to the first competition of the week.
  • In the sport of cross country, student-athletes and others in direct contact with the program will receive a PCR surveillance test at least once per week during competition, with that test to occur three days prior to each competition.

MASKING

  • In football, volleyball and soccer, all coaches, staff and non-competing personnel will be required to wear face coverings on the sideline and physical distancing will be employed to the extent possible.
  • In cross country, competing student-athletes are required to wear a face covering at the starting line, which may be removed when proper distancing has been achieved. Coaches and staff associated with cross country competition are expected to utilize social distancing to the extent possible and will be required to wear a face covering during pre- and post-competition.

OTHER NOTES

  • Each institution is required to designate a COVID-19 Protocol Oversight Officer who will be responsible for education and ensuring compliance with the SEC's COVID-19 management requirements.
  • The SEC announced in July that student-athletes in all sports who elect to not participate in intercollegiate athletics during the fall 2020 academic semester because of health and/or safety concerns related to COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarships honored by their university and will remain in good standing with their team.

To see the full SEC Medical Guidebook click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pigeon Forge Schools announce reopening dates

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Sevier County School officials announced Pigeon Forge Intermediate School will open to fourth, fifth and sixth graders in August.

News

RAM Knoxville to host free weekend telehealth clinic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
No identification or insurance is required to receive care.

News

Hair loss may be a symptom of COVID-19, study finds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Hair loss may be a newly discovered side effect of COVID-19, according to a recent study of individuals who experienced long-term symptoms.

News

Tennessee’s second tax-free weekend begins Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The decision was made in an attempt to help the industry recover following COVID-19 closures.

Latest News

News

Tennessee Dept. of Education launches new online resource for families and educators

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The tool will provide parents with access links to previously-used assessments to track their child’s progress.

News

UPS raises starting wage to $14.50 per hour

Updated: 3 hours ago
The parcel service increased its starting wage from $14 an hour to $14.50.

News

Less than two-dozen votes separate top candidates in District 15 House Race

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The District 15 Democrat Primary has come down to two-dozen votes.

News

Overcharged batteries reportedly led to Knox County house fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to fire officials, lithium-ion batteries in the garage were overcharged and ignited combustion products.

WVLT

Great weekend weather, spotty rain chances

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have a nicer few days, lining up perfectly with the weekend. It's not completely dry, but plenty of opportunity to get outside.

News

Bill Hagerty wins Tennessee Republican primary for U.S. Senate

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty has won the Tennessee Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat behind the endorsement of President Donald Trump.