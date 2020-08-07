Advertisement

Small business owners could be missing out on up to $30,000 for small business grant

Tennessee Department of Revenue reports thousands of small businesses have yet to claim relief funds
cash
cash
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, more than 33,000 small businesses in Tennessee are eligible for the Tennessee Business Relief Program.

Samantha Singer with the Department of Revenue says right now nearly 60 percent of those business owners still haven’t certified their business to claim a payment.

Governor Bill Lee first announced the program back in June.

Since then, Singer says they’ve sent out nearly half of the $200 million they have within the program to 13,000 businesses.

Small businesses can earn between $2,500 to $30,000 towards their business.

How much a business receives depends on the gross sales of the business.

Click the links below for additional information:

List of Eligible Businesses

Relief Payment Chart

Check on Relief Fund Status

If you need help, finding out more information, call the Tennessee Department of Revenue at 615-253-0600 or email revenue.support@tn.gov

