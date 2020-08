KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Star Trek Lower Decks show is now streaming only on CBS All Access.

CBS All Access shared the news in a tweet Thursday night.

“Venture into the unknown with the cool, scrappy underdogs of Starfleet,” the tweet reads.

Venture into the unknown with the cool, scrappy underdogs of Starfleet.#StarTrekLowerDecks is now streaming, only on #CBSAllAccess: https://t.co/AtY5b06dgW pic.twitter.com/nbhFzx20Ha — CBS All Access (@CBSAllAccess) August 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.