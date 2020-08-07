Advertisement

TBI announces $2.5K reward for suspect on Most Wanted List for attempted murder

TBI offering $2.5K for information leading to the arrest of Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr. /(TBI)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation asked for the public’s help in the search for a man accused of attempted murder.

Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr., 39, is wanted by the Bryersburg Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service and the TBI. He is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, felon in possession of a handgun and three counts of aggravated assault.

Claybrook was added to the TBI’s Most Wanted List. Officials said a reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that lead’s to his arrest.

Claybrook is described as being 5′10″, weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

