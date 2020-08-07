Advertisement

Tennessee Dept. of Education launches new online resource for families and educators

The tool will provide parents with access links to previously-used assessments to track their child’s progress.
(KWCH)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn gave an update Thursday on the resources and guidance provided to schools reopening across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schwinn said all schools in the state have remote options for families that choose to keep their children at home. According to Schwinn, state officials are working on continuous learning plans for students in remote learning settings to ensure all students gain access to a high-quality education.

She said teachers will receive personal protective equipment, including sanitizers and masks.

Several new resources were announced during the press conference including Best for All Central, an online academic tool that provides school leaders, educators and families with student resources to support learning in any environment.

The tool will feature a standards navigator to allow parents to understand expectations and access links to previously-used assessments to track their child’s progress.

The tool currently includes math and English-language arts and officials said more subjects are on the way. Best for All Central also provides an entire school year of learning on video.

Schwinn also announced a family remote learning site that offers remote learning 101 training for parents, videos from parents and teachers and support for families with children with disabilities.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee’s second tax-free weekend begins Friday

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The decision was made in an attempt to help the industry recover following COVID-19 closures.

News

UPS raises starting wage to $14.50 per hour

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The parcel service increased its starting wage from $14 an hour to $14.50.

News

Less than two-dozen votes separate top candidates in District 15 House Race

Updated: 1 hour ago
The District 15 Democrat Primary has come down to two-dozen votes.

News

Overcharged batteries reportedly led to Knox County house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to fire officials, lithium-ion batteries in the garage were overcharged and ignited combustion products.

Latest News

WVLT

Great weekend weather, spotty rain chances

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
We have a nicer few days, lining up perfectly with the weekend. It's not completely dry, but plenty of opportunity to get outside.

News

Bill Hagerty wins Tennessee Republican primary for U.S. Senate

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty has won the Tennessee Republican primary for an open U.S. Senate seat behind the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

News

Marquita Bradshaw wins Democratic primary for U.S. Senate

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Memphis environmentalist, Black activist and single mom Marquita Bradshaw has won the Democratic primary for an open U.S. Senate seat in Tennessee.

News

Blair Walsingham wins Democratic nomination in race for Congress

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Blair Walshingham claimed the Democratic nomination for U.S. House District 1 with 53% of the vote.

News

2 suspects charged after woman’s body found in Oak Ridge home

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
During a search of the home, the body of a 36-year-old was found.

News

Tenn. Department of Health reports record number of COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Tennessee Department of Health reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths Thursday.