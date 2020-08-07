Tennessee Dept. of Education launches new online resource for families and educators

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn gave an update Thursday on the resources and guidance provided to schools reopening across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schwinn said all schools in the state have remote options for families that choose to keep their children at home. According to Schwinn, state officials are working on continuous learning plans for students in remote learning settings to ensure all students gain access to a high-quality education.

She said teachers will receive personal protective equipment, including sanitizers and masks.

Several new resources were announced during the press conference including Best for All Central, an online academic tool that provides school leaders, educators and families with student resources to support learning in any environment.

The tool will feature a standards navigator to allow parents to understand expectations and access links to previously-used assessments to track their child’s progress.

The tool currently includes math and English-language arts and officials said more subjects are on the way. Best for All Central also provides an entire school year of learning on video.

Schwinn also announced a family remote learning site that offers remote learning 101 training for parents, videos from parents and teachers and support for families with children with disabilities.

