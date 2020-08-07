Tennessee’s second tax-free weekend begins Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s second tax-free holiday began Friday, August 7, at 12:01 a.m.

The Tennessee General Assembly approved the second-holiday in 2020 which will apply to food and drink purchases at restaurants.

The decision was made in an attempt to help the industry recover following COVID-19 closures.

The tax exemption also applies to limited-service restaurants, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

The tax-free weekend will end on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 11:59 p.m.

