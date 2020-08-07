Advertisement

Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

FILE - This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York.
FILE - This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York.(AP Photo/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

The twin executive orders — one for each app — take effect in 45 days. They call on the Secretary of Commerce to define the banned transactions by that time. The orders' wording is vague, but leaves open the possibility that hosting the apps in the Apple and Google app stores could be covered by the ban.

Trump had threatened a deadline of Sept. 15 to “close down” TikTok unless Microsoft or “somebody else” bought it. TikTok, Microsoft and WeChat owner Tencent had no immediate replies to queries.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that he was expanding the U.S. crackdown on Chinese technology to personal apps, citing alleged security threats and calling out TikTok and WeChat by name. Analysts on Wednesday questioned the legal basis for a ban on apps.

Trump’s order Thursday night cited legal authority from the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the National Emergencies Act.

TikTok is a video-sharing app that's widely popular among young people in the U.S. and elsewhere. It is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, which operates a separate version for the Chinese market. TikTok insists it does not store U.S. user information in China and would not share it with the Chinese government.

WeChat and its sister app Weixin in China are hugely popular messaging apps; many Chinese expatriates use WeChat to stay in touch with friends and family back home. The apps are owned by Tencent, a major Chinese digital conglomerate.

WeChat also says it doesn’t share data with the Chinese government and never has, and does not store international user data in China. U.S. user data is stored in Canada.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police dog spends first day tracking down missing mom, baby

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A police dog in the United Kingdom has set the bar high for future K-9s. On his first day, he tracked down a mother and her baby who had been missing for two days.

News

Los Angeles to shut off power to properties throwing large parties

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday he is authorizing the city to shut off power to properties where large parties and gatherings are being held amid the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

News

Marquita Bradshaw wins Democratic primary for U.S. Senate

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Memphis environmentalist, Black activist and single mom Marquita Bradshaw has won the Democratic primary for an open U.S. Senate seat in Tennessee.

News

Fentress County schools praised by Tennessee officials

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Fentress County Schools got a shout out from Tennessee education officials during a media briefing Thursday.

Latest News

News

Friday last day for second stimulus check negotiations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, tomorrow is the last day for negotiations before President Trump steps in.

Politics Headlines

Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.

News

“Roane County is truly a special place:” Deputies thankful after free Dunkin’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Roane County Sheriff's Office took to social media to thank an anonymous resident who purchased deputies Dunkin' Donuts.

Coronavirus

‘Worst nightmare’: Laid-off workers endure loss of $600 aid

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL and PAUL WISEMAN
An unemployed makeup artist with two toddlers and a disabled husband needs help with food and rent. A hotel manager says his unemployment has deepened his anxiety and kept him awake at night. A dental hygienist, pregnant with her third child, is struggling to afford diapers and formula.

News

Rural Metro respond to West Knoxville house fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Rural Metro crews are responding to an active house fire on River Edge Circle.